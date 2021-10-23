Anti-vaxxers target offices of North Belfast political reps

THE offices of two prominent North Belfast politicians have been targeted by anti-vaccine activists.

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said staff at her Antrim Road office were left “frightened” and “intimidated” after four protestors arrived on October 11 and delivered a document critical of how authorities have handled the pandemic.

They demanded that she removed all Covid-19 restrictions and accused her of harming children by endorsing the vaccine.

Following a social media post about the incident, the Infrastructure Minister received online abuse and threats aimed at her, which she says have been reported to police.

In a similar incident this week, police were called to the office of North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane on Monday after reports of protestors outside the premises.

The small group dispersed once police arrived at the office on the Antrim Road.

Both incidents come as the security of politicians is in focus following the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess. He was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.

Ms Mallon said she was reviewing security arrangements at her North Belfast office following the incident.

The North Belfast MLA said: "We are living in an environment of increased risk and that risk is being faced by people right across our society who are working in public-facing roles.

“I think of our health care workers, shop workers, journalists, constituency staff and other front line workers. My constituency staff are there to help everyone in North Belfast. We work hard to ensure we have an open and welcoming office where anyone in need of help can come to and be supported.

“It is totally unacceptable that they have been subject twice now to harassment and intimidation by covid deniers and anti-vaxxers.

“In my ten years as an elected representative, I have never seen such anger and rage as I have in the past year.

“Angry and abusive phone calls to the office, hate mail and these frightening incidents where anti-vaxxers have deliberately come to my office and filmed my staff against their will while leaving me sinister letters.

“This is what my staff have had to endure while trying to do their job of helping people. I have a duty of care to them and that is why I am calling these people out.

“It is clear to me that there is a coordinated campaign targeted against journalists, scientists, medics and politicians – anyone who speaks out publicly about the need to responsibly respond to this pandemic. They are dangerously sowing mistrust and must be challenged.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane added: “There’s rightfully been a media focus on the safety of elected representatives this week in light of events, however it’s vitally important that the needs of constituents remain paramount.

North Belfast MP John Finucane

“There have been several incidents at our Sinn Fein offices recently, some of which have been reported in the local media.

“Unfortunately our workers have been subject to abuse and some vulnerable constituents had to be moved into a secure area for their safety during this latest incident.

“People come to us when they need help and often they are in a vulnerable condition and these anti-vaccine protesters have been abusive and caused our constituents and workers distress.

“My focus, along with our two MLA’s Carál Ní Chuilín and Gerry Kelly at their offices, remains meeting the needs of constituents and we won’t be deflected from that work.

“Let me be crystal clear, people should get the Covid-19 vaccine, to protect themselves and to take the huge pressure off our brilliant and dedicated front-line health and social care workers.

“These anti-vaccine protesters are a tiny minority, they have the right to protest but not to act in an intimidating and disruptive way causing distress to people in need of help or workers assisting them.

“Our offices remain open with Covid protections in place and if you need any help at all please don’t hesitate to contact us.”