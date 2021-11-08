Antrim and Newtownabbey has highest Covid infection rate in North

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council area has the highest Covid infection rate in the North, according to latest figures.

In the latest seven-day period from October 26-November 1, the area recorded a rate of infection of 558.2.

There were 801 new cases of Covid-19 in Antrim and Newtownabbey over the period.

The Belfast City Council area recorded the second-lowest in the North with a rate of 376.4.

Derry City and Strabane recorded the lowest infection rate (310.0).

The figures come as an appeal was been made by several hospitals in the North, including the Mater Hospital on the Crumlin Road for the public to stay away from emergency departments unless in urgent need amidst busy conditions.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust advised: "Remember that the Emergency Department is for serious conditions. Please consider using alternative services available to you."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “These latest Covid-19 statistics on the Department Of Health’s dashboard are hugely concerning for the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey council area.

“It is alarming that the cases of Covid-19 are so high in comparison to Belfast.

“Clearly we are not out of the pandemic yet and I’d appeal to everyone to follow the public health advise rigidly.

“Good hand hygiene, keeping your distance and wearing a mask where appropriate are simple sensible precautions we should all still follow.

“I’d also urge anyone that hasn’t received their vaccine to do so soon and help keep the pressure off our health workers and hospitals.”