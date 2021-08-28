Antrim Hurling Championships: Rossa romp to victory at Naomh Éanna

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group One

Naomh Éanna 2-11 O'Donovan Rossa 4-24

IT was a successful trip to Glengormley for Rossa on Saturday as Colly Murphy's charges made it two wins from two in Group One of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship with a comprehensive 19-point win over Naomh Éanna.

The outcome of this clash was decided long before the final whistle as the West Belfast side were nine clear at the break and then pulled further ahead in the third quarter.

The hosts did keep battling to the last and were rewarded with two late goals, but these were mere consolation as Rossa were long out of sight and will head to Loughgiel next Sunday with the opportunity to top the group and earn a bye into the semi-final.

Saturday's win was built on hard work and good use of the ball to work scoring opportunities against a Naomh Éanna side that was set-up to give nothing away easily.

The Glengormley side was committed to a route one approach in attack, but Rossa were equal to this tactic as they were able to win the rucks and power out from the back.

Conal Shannon bursts through the Naomh Éanna defence

It was the hosts who enjoyed an early lead thanks to a Cormac Jennings free, but it lasted less than a minute as Gerard Walsh nipped in to intercept a fire between the posts before Tiernan Murphy opened his account to give the visitors a lead they would hold until the final whistle.

Daire Murphy added another and whilst Joe Maskey - deployed at wing-forward in the opening half and moved into defence for the second - replied, it was all Rossa as they hit the next five points to go 0-8 to 0-2 ahead at the water break with the pick of the scores coming from Chris McGuinness who was well picked out with a long pass.

Naomh Éanna were first to score upon the resumption through Luke O'Connor, but Tiernan Murphy responded and then the goal the visitors had threatened arrived on 22 minutes as McGuinness prodded the ball to Daire Murphy who found Dominic McEnhill on the right to finish to the net.

The teams shared the final eight points of the half between them with another McGuinness effort from a tight angle for Rossa and a monster point by Naomh Éanna's Ruairi Donaghy the pick of them, but it was Rossa who looked well on their way at the half-time whistle as they led by 1-13 to 0-7.

There was no let-up as the game recommenced with Rossa outscoring the hosts by seven to two in the third quarter with the Murphy trio of Deaglan, Daire and Tiernan all on target, while Dominic McEnhill landed two brilliant points: one the result of a fine passage of play and the other from an acute angle on the right, while all the hosts had in reply was two Cormac Jennings frees with he score now 1-20 to 0-9 at the water break.

There was no way back for Naomh Éanna as Rossa kept their foot on the accelerator with Stephen Beatty blasting home a 50th minute goal and after a good score from substitute Eoin Trainor, Deaglan Murphy lashed home his side's third goal.

Deaglan Murphy celebrates finding the net

Points from Tiernan Murphy, Conal Shannon and Seaghan Shannon would follow as this game ticked into the final minutes with the hosts' efforts rewarded with a peach of a goal from Eddie O'Connor who shrugged off a challenge to guide his shot from outside the penalty area into the top corner.

While Cormac McGettigan responded in kind at the other end with a fine finish after being teed-up by Conal Shannon, Naomh Éanna had the final say with Philip Curran finding the net from a 20-metre free although this was simply a bit of gloss on the scoreboard with Rossa home and dry.

The Glengormley club still have an opportunity to join their cross-city rivals should they overcome Ballycastle next Sunday, while Rossa will have ambitions of toping the group and earning a bye that would be most welcome given their dual status.

That will come at Loughgiel who have also won their opening games and scored a 1-27 to 2-20 win at Ballycastle on Saturday evening.

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; C Ross, R Gillan, R Bogue; M Donaghy, N P'Connor, E O'Connor (1-0); D Maguire, L O'Connor (0-2); R Diamond, R Donaghy (0-3), J Maskey (0-1); D Lowry, C Jennings (0-4 frees), M O'Hare (0-1).

Subs: P Curran (1-0 free) for D Lowry (24), K Jennings for R Bogue (39), E Maguire for M O'Hare (55).

ROSSA: D Armstrong; C Orchin, A Kennelly, A Orchin; Stephen Shannon, M Armstrong, A O'Brien; G Walsh (0-1), Seaghan Shannon (0-2); Daire Murphy (0-3, 1 free), S Beatty (1-0), D McEnhill (1-2); T Murphy (0-4), C McGuinness (0-2), Deaglan Murphy (1-7, 0-6 frees).

Subs: C Shannon (0-1) for M Armstrong (11), D Rocks for C McGuinness (47), E Trainor (0-1) for S Beatty (50), C McGettigan (1-0) for D McEnhill (52).

REFEREE: Hugh Torney (Ballycran)