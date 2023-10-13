Antrim SHC: Cushendall renew rivalry with resurgent Shamrocks

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final

Cushendall v Loughgiel (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 2.30pm)

WHEN Cushendall ran out 15-point winners over Loughgiel in Group Two of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship at the start of September, not many would have predicted they would meet again in the final.

But here they are, ready to rematch at Corrigan Park on Sunday with the Volunteer Cup up for grabs.

That Cushendall are back in the final comes as no surprise to most in Antrim, but this Championship predictions put Dunloy in the other corner.

That did not come to pass as Loughgiel recovered superbly from that hammering against Ruairi Og to romp past St John's in the quarter-final and then, against the odds, put an end to Dunloy's ambitions of an unprecedented five-in-a-row.

The early stages of the Championship gave no indication that was in the works as the Shamrocks were far from convincing at the group stages, yet it is true, when the jeopardy of knockout hurling arrived, they responded accordingly.

Their last title occurred back in 2016 when they got the better of Sunday's opposition and there are some survivors of that team including Damon McMullan, Tiernan Coyle and James McNaughton.

They are now key figures in Hugh McCann's team but this Loughgiel team is finding its own identity with an influx of some excellent young talent now establishing themselves and coming of age in that semi-final win.

Rian McMullan, Paul Boyle and Enda Og McGarry broke onto the county team this year, while Dan McCloskey has been in exceptional form.

Their ability to create openings in attack is an measure of the exiting young talent they possess, but can be just as mean at the other end with Rory McCloskey and Declan McCloskey setting the standard for a unit with an appetitive for hard work and the ability to dominate the rucks.

That will be crucial against a Cushendall side known for their physical prowess.

Last year, Brian Delargy's side left Corrigan Park wondering what might have been as they looked in a great position to dethrone Dunloy, only for chances to come and go before the Cuchullain's made them pay.

There has been an obvious drive to get back tot he decider and go one better this year, their performances this year hugely impressive.

Cushendall's eye for a goal in 2023 is there for all to witness, rattling the net 16 times in their four games to date - that average of four per game holding up in the semi-final against Ballycastle.

Neil McManus grabbed the headlines with his four-goal haul against Loughgiel in the group phase and little needs said about what he brings to the table, but the emergence of Joe McLaughlin at corner forward has bolstered the attack, the youngster netting a hat-trick in the semi-final.

Elsewhere, this Cushendall doesn't need a lot of introduction to Antrim hurling fans with Paddy Burke a unanimous choice for the standout in county colours this year.

Eoghan Campbell's leadership and ability to break out from the back is another strength, while Ryan McCambridge and Scott Walsh are other leaders on this Ruairi Og team that id bidding to bring the Volunteer Cup back to the foot of the Lurig for the first time since 2018.

Their demolition of Loughgiel six weeks ago will see them enter this game as favourites and their performances this year warrant that tag, but a lopsided victory this won't be and Loughgiel are certainly live underdogs.