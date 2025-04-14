'A life is going to be lost': Concerns after further vandalism at former Corpus Christi College site

FURTHER damage has been caused to the former Corpus Christi College site after fires were lit over the weekend.

Two weeks ago, the Andersonstown News reported on concerns raised about ongoing vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the disused site in Beechmount.

The school closed in 2019 following amalgamation with St Rose's High School and Christian Brothers School to form All Saints College.

In recent months, windows have been smashed and fires lit around the site. On Sunday night, fires were once again lit both inside and outside the main building. Police are treating the incident as arson.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty, who previously raised concerns over anti-social behaviour at the site, fears some young person is going to injure themselves or loose their life.

"I previously warned the Diocese that someone was going to get seriously hurt here and that the building was at considerable risk," he said. "Police and the fire service attended a fire at the site last night and discovered that doors and windows were still accessible, and that the electricity was still connected.

"What is even more shocking is the fact that there were chemicals stored in the chemistry lab still and could have caused a real issue if people were to come into contact with them or they were ignited. That is unacceptable and needs to be resolved quickly.

"I have requested that this be urgently dealt with by the diocese who have responsibility over the site currently. Residents have had enough here and the Fire Service are being diverted away from more deserving matters because of this.

"Once again, I am calling on parents to speak to your children of the dangers of entering this site. Children as young as 12 are involved here – my concern is that there is the potential of the loss of life due to these activities. It must stop now."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the vacant Corpus Christi College with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) following reports of a fire.

"On arrival NIFRS observed several sites of fire, both inside and outside the main building. There was a real concern with all present that the whole complex could have caught fire.

"It is clear that unknown persons have gained entry and made a concerted effort to pile flammable material to light within the gym. Police are treating this incident as arson. Parents and guardians, can we ask that you keep your children away from the vacant Corpus Christi College site.

"If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact Police either online or call 101 and quote reference number: CC2025041301026."