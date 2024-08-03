Ant infestation forces family from their Ardoyne home

ON THE OUTSIDE: Donnamarie's daughter Olivia (11) outside the house in Stratford Gardens in Ardoyne

A NORTH Belfast mother-of-four has been forced to move out of her home due to an ant infestation.

Donnamarie Keenan has lived in the property in Stratford Gardens in Ardoyne for two years. She has a six-month-old baby and is now sofa-surfing with family and friends because she is too fearful of living in the house which is plagued with ants.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Donnamarie explained: "I first noticed ants shortly after I moved in two years ago and it has just got worse ever since.

"It has got to the stage now where I can’t live here anymore. I had to bin so much stuff including clothes and the kids’ stuff like the kids' beds. I don’t seem to be getting anywhere with NB Housing.

"It seems to be a vicious circle that is going nowhere. NB Housing send pest control out over and over again but the issue has still not been resolved. The ants are coming out of the floor, the skirting boards and the doors.

"I simply can’t live there with four children. I am sofa surfing with family and friends. All I want is a home for my kids. NB Housing can’t expect me to live here. It is totally unreasonable."

A spokesperson for NB Housing said: "Over the past three years we have received four reports of an ant infestation in the property, the latest report was made on July 23.

"We raised an order for our pest control contractor who attended and treated the infestation on the July 24. Our pest contractor confirmed that these are garden ants and there is little the association can do other than deal with the infestation as it arises.

"We will have our pest contractor attend again this week to ensure the treatment is successful."