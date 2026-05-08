THE National President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) – who has been in Belfast visiting a number of projects this week – has condemned a new mural in East Belfast which includes an image of a loyalist band marching past the scene of the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre.



Five Catholics, including two teenagers, were shot dead by the UDA in the sectarian attack on the Ormeau Road in 1992. The mural, which was unveiled this week, shows a loyalist band marching past the bookmakers where a banner had been erected by protestors reading ‘No sectarian marches’.



Yesterday, Sean Pender met with relatives of the victims of the massacre during a visit to South Belfast. It was only afterwards that he learned of the mural which had been unveiled in the London Road and My Lady’s Road area of East Belfast.



The mural was funded by the Housing Executive as part of its ‘re-imaged’ project which is aimed at replacing paramilitary murals on its property. The housing body has now asked for the mural to be taken down.



The leading Irish-American said he was shocked when he saw images of the mural.

Sean Pender with Billy McManus, whose father Willie was murdered in Sean Grahams, at the memorial to the five victims

“This isn’t culture, this is hate,” said Mr Pender. “Culture is inclusive – like the Irish language – and has no boundaries. I can’t understand why anybody would want to put this image up.”



In a statement the families of the five people who were murdered called for the mural to be removed immediately.



“There’s a stark difference between cultural expression and naked sectarianism that seeks to deliberately promote an appalling atrocity, which in turn re-traumatises those bereaved and injured.



“This image is odious and deliberately offensive in the extreme. It needs to be removed immediately.



“Those responsible, including any agency that provided funding and resources, need to explain to the families and community their rationale for such imagery.



“Our solicitor, Niall Murphy, has been instructed to contact the relevant authorities, including NIHE, seeking clarity regarding their reported role and involvement in this matter.”

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said the mural was "a heinous provocation clearly intended to re-traumatise victims and families".

“I have been in touch with the families to express my full support and solidarity," she said. "More than 30 years after this atrocity, they shouldn’t be subjected to such hate and naked sectarianism.

“I have also been engaging with the Housing Executive querying how this mural was ever given the green light, given the clear attempt to cause hurt and whip up division."