Aoife wins silver medal with Ireland's cross country team

A NORTH Belfast schoolgirl scooped a silver medal at the weekend after representing Ireland in cross country.

Aoife Magee (14), from Blessed Trinity College, was part of the Ireland Junior Girls team who competed against counterparts from England, Scotland and Wales at the SIAB Cross Country in Sefton Park, Liverpool on Saturday.

Aoife in action in Liverpool

Aoife’s dad, Philip said his daughter has a love for sport.

“She trains about three or four times a week with Lagan Valley AC,” he explained.

"She also plays camogie with St Enda's so she is really into her sport.

“She came third in the Belfast District heats, sixth in the Ulster finals and ninth in the all-Irelands.

The Junior Girls Ireland team won a silver medal. Aoife is second left, bottom

“The top ten qualified for the Irish Schools International squad

“We are very proud of her. To see your daughter in an Ireland kit, even at a junior level is brilliant.”