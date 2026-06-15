Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious assault in West Belfast at the weekend.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Milford Street area close to St Peter's Cathedral, sometime between 9pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Saturday afternoon with significant lacerations to his arm.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the assault and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or other footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on the 101 quoting reference 954 of 13/06/26.

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.