Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault in West Belfast on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 10.30pm, it was reported that a man had been attacked by two other men, who struck him on the head with a spiked object in the Moyard Parade area.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have any information or CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1710 14/06/26.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.