Appeal on 50th anniversary of disappearance of two West Belfast boys

A RENEWED appeal has been made about two missing West Belfast boys on the 50th anniversary of their disappearance.

Thomas Spence (11) from Rockdale Street and John Rodgers (13) from Rodney Drive were last seen on the morning of Tuesday 26 November 1974 when they left their homes to walk to the bus stop on the Falls Road to catch a bus to St Aloysius School on Somerton Road.

They never made it to school and have not been seen since.

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch reviewing the disappearance of are appealing for the public’s help on the 50th anniversary of the date they went missing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "50 years have now passed since that day and the police service is very aware of the pain and suffering that the families of Thomas and John continue to feel today, particularly with not knowing the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two young innocent boys. Our thoughts very much remain with them at this time.

"This remains an open missing persons case with the circumstances around their disappearance still unexplained and potentially suspicious.

"The PSNI will consider all investigative opportunities as part of the review and will consider all potential criminal offences that may be linked to their disappearance.

"If anyone has any information in relation to Thomas and John’s disappearance we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.

"Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference RM05011374. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.