Concern grows over missing West Belfast woman Jamie-Lee

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a West Belfast woman who has not been seen for a week.

Jamie-Lee Wilson (24) was last seen at midday on Tuesday (August 10) leaving the Turf Lodge area and heading in the direction of the Springfield Road.

Jamie is described as being approximately 5ft 4" in height, slim build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink jacket.

In a worrying development, her car has been found in Dundrod along with her bank card.

Making an appeal on Facebook, her brother, Anthony McCabe said: "It has now been a week and everyone is extremely concerned.

"If anyone has any information at all please contact us or the police.

"Her car has been located in Dundrod and her phone bank card and everything in the car has been there from last Tuesday.

"The car was left open which is more concerning, if anyone has any more information please contact us."

If you know of Jamie-Lee's whereabouts or believe you may have seen her since 10/08/21, please contact Woodbourne Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1453 of 16/08/21.