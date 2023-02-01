Plenty on offer as Áras Uí Chonghaile launch new spring programme

TO bring in the new season, Áras Uí Chonghaile have launched an exciting new spring programme entitled Clár an Earraigh. The James Connolly visitor centre launched the new programme this week which is filled with a great line-up of events in the coming months.

To begin the festivities, the first Irish book launch of ‘James Connolly: Socialist, Nationalist & Internationalist by Limavady-born author, Liam McNulty will take place on Thursday 26 January.

The programme includes a range of discussions and debates including conversations surrounding the climate crisis, socialism, republicanism, the Irish language among many others topics.

📚Book Launch: ‘James Connolly: Socialist, Nationalist & Internationalist’



Join author Liam McNulty for the first Irish launch of his book which explores Connolly’s experiences in Britain, the USA & Ireland,and influences from further afield



Register📧

info@arasuichonghaile.com pic.twitter.com/RjbJat1vgf — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) January 22, 2023

A live concert will take place in the visitor centre on Friday 3rd March with John Spillane performing.

On the 22nd of February the book launch of Alternative Protestants: 1978 and Now by Claire Mitchell will take place at 7pm.

The programme promises to deliver a fantastic mixture of talks, music, exhibitions, debates and discussions.

Be inspired by the remarkable story of James Connolly.



🎧Listen to his writings from our audio library

🗺️Follow his journey through our Transatlantic Voyager

📽️Watch emotional interviews from our @RTEArchives



Our visitor exhibition is open today until 4pm pic.twitter.com/yynZqHqJ0b — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) January 17, 2023

Séanna Walsh, Centre Manager, said: "Our Spring Programme delves into the world of Connolly’s politics, internationalism, climate change and our more recent history, allowing our audiences to engage with and contribute to the conversations happening across society today. With some incredible offerings, such as an insight into the unique archive of the renowned journalist, Barney Rowan, as well as the exceptional Pat O’Hagan collection which will focus on the Civil War era, we’re looking forward to welcoming the world to Áras Uí Chonghaile."

🗣️ ‘Socialism and Radical Republicanism, 1923-1939’

with @Sean_Byers84



This talk will explore the attempts of labourites, radical feminists, communists & the IRA left to organise around a socialist, anti-imperialist & anti-fascist politics during the inter-war years in Ireland pic.twitter.com/GxHydfNIka — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) January 19, 2023

Development Officer, Clíodhna NicBhranair, speaking about the programme, said: "We are thrilled to have another wonderful programme of events here in Áras Uí Chonghaile this spring. With the amazing John Spillane joining us in concert as part of Féile an Earraigh, a fascinating panel discussion as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge and a powerful line-up for International Women’s Day, there are plenty of dates for the diary coming up."

To view the full programme of events or for more information on Áras Uí Chonghaile, click here.