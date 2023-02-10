Ardoyne street to get first bilingual sign under new Council policy

A NORTH Belfast street will become the first to have Irish language signage under the new Belfast City Council policy.

Ardilea Drive in Ardoyne will see Céide Ard an Lao on its street signage after it was approved at this week's People and Communities Committee.

Under the new policy, at least one resident of any street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate, with 15 percent in favour being sufficient to erect the sign. Non-responses will no longer be counted as 'against' votes, and there will be an equality assessment for each application.

Last July, the change of policy was agreed despite opposition from unionist parties.

In the seven months since Belfast City Council policy on dual language street signs was changed to make thresholds easier, over 600 applications have been made for Irish street signs – with not one yet having been processed.

Sinn Féin councillor Nicola Bradley welcomed the approval but criticised the delays in the new system.

“The approval of bilingual signage under the new scheme is very welcome and hopefully this process can now promptly advance further applications," she said.

“There is a large degree of frustration as to how long the new system is taking for the installation of bilingual signage.

“Sinn Féin have requested a meeting with the Council Chief Executive to raise residents frustrations and concerns.

“However, it is great that the Bone area will be first to get the new bilingual signage and it is very important that we will soon see Gaelige getting equal visibility with these bilingual street signs.

“Well done to campaigners and all residents that responded during the process."