Ardoyne Association vows to build on four decades of community building

FORMED in 1978, the vision of the Ardoyne Association is to relieve poverty and secure the provision of a welfare rights and information service and address educational, training, housing and environmental issues for all in the community.

Their aim is to facilitate the economic and social upliftment of the people of Ardoyne through a variety of programmes and advice.

The association is working constantly to bring reconciliation and peace between the two communities through areas of common interest.

Based in Etna Drive in newly renovated premises known as Kavanagh House, the advice centre provides a free, private and confidential service for all.

Their main areas of work are around social and private housing, social security benefits including disability and carers, housing benefit, employment and support allowance, income support, pensions, as well as information and advice on consumer issues, employment, health and debt. The association has an excellent referral system.

When the Covid pandemic hit, the work of Ardoyne Association became all the more important.

As a key organisation working closely with Belfast City Council and part of North Belfast Advice Partnership, they delivered an award-winning, robust and effective Covid Community Action Plan.

Elaine Burns, Centre Manager, explained more about the initial response to the pandemic.

“When the Covid pandemic hit, it was full hands-on. It was a different type of delivery of our usual services,” she said.

“Many people who were self-employed or on furlough became new clients for us.

“We acquired more and more volunteers which was a great help to the community through the initial response.

“We had drivers who came forward to help with delivery of food parcels and medicines to people.

“Demand for our Food Bank exploded, mainly due to that five-week wait it takes to get benefits into people’s accounts. The reality was that we needed to feed people and help them out paying utility bills.

“Keeping spirits up in the community was key to tackling social isolation and loneliness. We held street parties, bingo, a grow-your-own sunflower competition.

“There was also that digital deficit in the community with kids out of school who did not have access to technology at home. We bought over 100 iPads and donated some to local primary school.

“We delivered 35,000 hot meals across North and West Belfast, 6,000 pensioner packs, 1370 baby bags and 3500 Christmas hampers.”

As restrictions ease and Ardoyne returns to some sort of normality, new and not so new issues remain a challenge for the community.

“Over the last year, we have moved into a recovery process and our work continues,” continued Elaine.

“The big issue now is the increased fuel and energy bills. There is also an increase in National Insurance to come.

“We have a successful voucher scheme to help people with food, gas and electric costs. It has been a hard and difficult time for people.

“Domestic violence is another issue we are looking out for in the community. People have been locked up for two years.

“Suicide rates and the number of young people seeking mental health help are also on the rise.

“People have gone through a lot mentally during the pandemic.

“We were in a bad place before the pandemic and it has really compounded some of these issues, which are not new in the community.

“I am really proud of the work Ardoyne Association has done and continues to do. We were founded in Ardoyne and have great street-by-street reps in contact with the local community.”

Ardoyne Association also drew up a Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2025, which involved Zoom meetings and socially-distanced meetings in residents’ gardens in order to receive input on how the association works and how it should deliver services in the coming years.

The plan will see Kavanagh House act as a focal point within the community to deliver the visions of the people of Ardoyne and focuses on a number of key areas including delivering welfare advice, community cohesion and infrastructure, housing, environment, regeneration, education, training, employment and employability.

Dedicated and passionate staff, volunteers and board members will continue to try and improve life for Ardoyne residents.

As long as Ardoyne Association exists, they will always react the need of the people in the community.

Ardoyne Association

11 Etna Drive

Belfast

BT14 7NN

Tel: 028 9071 5165

Email: advice@ardoyneassociation.org