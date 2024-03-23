Waiting for a bus in Ardoyne just got more pleasant

STEPPING INTO THE FUTURE: Work got underway this week at the bus shelter at Ardoyne shops

NORTH Belfast's once oldest and most dilapidated bus shelter is getting another upgrade.

The bus shelter at the shops on the Ardoyne Road will now have the capability to display Real Time Passenger Information, with work underway this week.

Back in 2016, the North Belfast News first highlighted the poor state of one of the city's busiest bus shelters.

How the bus shelter looked in 2016

In 2018 after a long campaign, the bus stop was finally upgraded, to include modern seating and a shelter.

Translink say the latest upgrade will mean the shelter will have the capability to display the latest bus information which should go live in the second half of this year.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley welcomed the upgrade.

"I am delighted to see work getting carried out on the bus stop," she said.

"This is long overdue and something we had requested sometime ago. Hopefully the digital timetables are installed quickly.

"We have also asked that the busstop facing the chapel has a cover put on it so people aren’t standing in bad weather with no shelter."