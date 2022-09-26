Legacy of the 1981 hunger-strike to be discussed at Ardoyne GAC

41ST ANNIVERSARY: A parade took place last month on the Falls Road to mark the 41st anniversary of the 1981 hunger-strike

AN event will be held in Ardoyne GAC to mark the 41st anniversary of the 1981 hunger-strike.

1981: A Turning Point in Irish History will take place on Friday, September 30. Doors open at 7pm and proceedings will commence at 7.30pm.

The 1981 hunger-strike was the culmination of a five year prison protest which began with the 1976 blanket protest against the criminalisation of political prisoners.

Ten men died during the hunger-strike with the British government eventually conceding to the prisoners' demands within months of the protest ending.

One hunger striker, Bobby Sands, was elected as a Member of Parliament for Fermanagh/South Tyrone during the strike. Kieran Doherty was elected TD for Cavan/Monaghan.

The hunger-strike was called off after ten prisoners died during the protest.

The prison protest radicalised Irish nationalist politics and was the driving force that enabled Sinn Féin to become a mainstream political party.

The event will be chaired by former blanket man, Tom Holland.

Speakers include Jim Gibney, who first suggested that Bobby Sands should stand in the upcoming by-election, visited Bobby in Gaol and then campaigned on his behalf. Pat Sheehan MLA, the most critically-ill hunger-striker at the time will also speak and will discuss the context, campaign, success and legacy of the 1981 Fermanagh/South Tyrone election.

Leonard Ferrin, a former blanket man said: "We are proud to honour the memory of our comrades and welcome everyone to this event.

Phil McTaggart, Chairperson of Ardoyne GAC added: "The GAA is privileged to host this commemoration and we would encourage people to attend."