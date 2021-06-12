Vintage black hack takes Chopper on a new career journey

AN ARDOYNE MAN man has acquired the oldest remaining licensed London Fairway Taxi in the island of Ireland and plans on delivering political tours for the people of Belfast from the vehicle.

Patrick ‘Chopper’ McKay, formerly from West Belfast, discovered the London Cab in a scrapyard in 2019.

The London Fairway Taxi served as a public transport vehicle as far back as the 1960s and operated throughout the Troubles in Belfast.

“The previous wanted to scrap it and I tried to convince him that he shouldn’t do that,” he explained.

“He could see I was really desperate to get my hands on the vehicle. Once I started to explain the historical significance of the cab to the owner, he eventually relented. It also helped that my taxi was better kept than his one and I think he probably thought I was crazy for trading him.

“The cab previously belonged to a gentleman who lived in the Shankill Road. He unfortunately passed away last year, but adored the storied past of the vehicle.

Chopper is trying to find his feet again after suffering financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping to use his newly acquired vehicle for public tours.

“At one point, I had £18.50 in my bank account, and I had to go on benefits. It was a crazy time.

“I want to tour the cab, as a means of remembering the Troubles and tour the numerous historical sites throughout Belfast.

“I have carried out some significant repairs on it. It was a rust bucket. At one point there were shoelaces holding up the fuel tank!

“It is now running like it is brand new.”

The cab has also caught the attention of television companies, including Channel 5 detective series, Dalgliesh, with filming beginning in the North last December.

“A guy reached out to me from a film company, because he was told I was the only one in the island of Ireland with a London Fairway Taxi this old,” added Chopper.

“I got a great buzz seeing all the actors and cameras taking the taxi in. From the scrapyard to the TV, you couldn’t write it!”.