ARTS: Unique artworks draw on a wide range of themes and techniques

GALLERY 545 in collaboration with the Island Arts Centre is showing an annual major exhibition of the contemporary art of Northern Ireland, featuring over twenty accomplished artists and a large and diverse selection of exciting artworks.



‘Contemporary Art of Northern Ireland’, now in its fifth edition, continues to showcase and celebrate emerging and more established artists based in the region who have achieved recognition locally and internationally. These artists create unique artworks exploring and drawing inspiration from different themes, ideas, traditions and techniques.



The art on display has been curated to reflect the diversity and originality of the artists’ creativity. Arranged in two galleries, the numerous artworks encompass vibrant abstracts, atmospheric landscape paintings, works inspired by the beauty of nature, fascinating figures, intriguing photos, exquisite glass art, textile gems and remarkable sculptures.



Viewers are invited to take a visual journey through the galleries to discover artists and art and appreciate the wealth of talent in Northern Ireland.



The featured artists are Lisa Ballard, Justė Bernotaitė, Ronan Bowes, Majella Clancy, Craig Donald, Ray Duncan, Emma Fitzpatrick, Spencer Glover, Karl Hagan, Elham Hemmat, Eamonn Higgins, Ashley B. Holmes, Janet Keith, Patricia Kelly, Louise Lennon, Judith Logan, Alison Lowry, Sinead McKeever, Sarah McWilliams, Tracey McVerry, Maria Perry, Latisha Reihill and Anushiya Sundaralingam.

Francesca Biondi, curator of the exhibition, said: "The exhibition creates a significant opportunity for local artists to be promoted and appreciated. It also offers an accessible and enjoyable experience to all visitors, from the seasoned art lovers and collectors to those who have just stared discovering contemporary art. I am very grateful to the Island Arts Centre for their tremendous support for this initiative."

All the artists are represented by Gallery 545, an online gallery with exhibitions at physical venues specialising in the contemporary art of Northern Ireland. The exhibition is curated by Francesca Biondi, Art Director and Curator at Gallery 545. It features tours and talks and details will be online on www.gallery545.com

Contemporary Art of Northern Ireland runs until October 6 at Island Arts Centre, Lisburn.

