A SOUTH Belfast arts company has secured the abandoned and empty former Northern Bank in Shaftesbury Square as Belfast’s newest permanent arts and community space for the whole city.

From its earliest days, hosting play readings by local artists in living rooms across South Belfast, Accidental has grown into a cultural hub for developing local talent in theatre, music, literature, comedy, digital innovation and community engagement. Owning the building marks a major milestone, not just for the organisation, but for the wider arts ecology in the city.

Artistic Director of Accidental Richard Lavery says: “The arts sector in Northern Ireland has faced immense pressure for decades. With the lowest funding allocation across the UK and Ireland, the impact has been stark: job losses, reduced services, an ongoing mental health crisis, and instability across a vibrant yet vulnerable creative community. These pressures have not been abstract, they directly affect real people, livelihoods, and careers.

“In response to this challenging landscape, Accidental began an extraordinary journey in 2017 – to purchase the building we call home. It’s been a long road to get us to this point, with many false steps, late nights, lucky breaks and long hours to make this possible. The aim was simple but ambitious, to create long-term stability for the organisation and to build a stronger base from which to support artists and diverse communities across Belfast and beyond.”

Accidental Theatre thanked its funders for helping to secure their new venue.