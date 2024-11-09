ARTS: Royal Ulster Academy's annual exhibition is back at Ulster Museum

WITH the Royal Ulster Academy's annual exhibition opening recently in the Ulster Museum many people will take time to attend the most visited art exhibition annually. It's a good opportunity to see an array of techniques and pieces from both Academy members and successful candidates from their open submission. This year there are around fifty fewer pieces hung in the galleries which is disappointing for some, but it does leave the exhibition itself with more space and oxygen to view everything that's on offer. You do not leave with a view that anyone has been given a bad spot with the art being hung lower on the wall, neither are you overwhelmed.

Anna Donovan based in Conway Mill has the best selection of punks I've seen in a long time. The eighteen busts are complete with nails as Mohicans look surprisingly unaggressive but weathered, looking out at you from wooden windows nooks. Karen Daye-Hutchinson, also at Conway Mill and now an associate member of the RUA, goes big with her black and white monoprints. Claire Gibson, based at Townsend Street, shows great humour with her ceramic piece 'The Buoys', playing on the word in a macabre manor. Hector McDonnell has immortalised a fish seller at St George's Market, complete with herringbone shadow, and among the few photographs included Victor Sloan has peered into every rural town with his caravan picture. Stuart Marshall will bring back memories for some with his assemblage in acrylic, card plastic, fabric and glue of none other than the Harp Bar. Admirers of portraits have a good selection to choose from as well as those in the landscape category.

If you go make sure you take time to visit the digital art space with a small selection of work with Una Walker contemplating the aircraft noise that interferes with her appreciation of the countryside around Castleward. Angela Halliday is musing about the Puffins around Rathlin.

The accompanying programme for schools or general public will give you an opportunity to hear on Fridays from individual artists. Saturday afternoon will have a free introductory tour around the exhibition with an Irish language tour on the 30th November. An opportunity for primary and post primary schools, including special schools, for a tour self-guided or not and workshop are available if you email schools@royalulsteracademy.org for details.

Royal Ulster Academy 143 Annual Exhibition until 6 January open Tuesday-Sunday 10-5pm. If you did not apply this year to be included, remember there is aways next year.