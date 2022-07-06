Unwanted uniforms a big help to North Belfast families

SCHOOL UNIFORM APPEAL: Fionnuala Black and her team at the Ashton Centre

THE Ashton Centre in North Belfast is appealing to the public for donations of unwanted school uniforms.

Based in the New Lodge, the centre is requesting blazers, coats, polos, jumpers, skirts, trousers and PE kits that are no longer needed and are in good condition.

The uniforms will be collected throughout July and donated in August to families within the North Belfast community.

Fionnuala Black, who is running the uniform drive, said: "We wanted to do something to help support families in the North Belfast area.

"We are asking for uniforms in good condition, which can support families in need.

"The cost of living crisis is having a massive impact on families, not to mention the environmental impact of unwanted clothing.

"We first held the uniform drive a number of years ago and it proved very successful and we were keen to get it rolled out again following two years of the Covid pandemic.

"If you have school uniforms which your child no longer needs, please donate them.

"We want to thank everyone for their continued support and donations.

"We want to thank the community launderette in the Ashton Centre who are offering a free service for all items that need cleaned and ironed before being relocated to families."

Uniforms can be dropped off at the Ashton Centre in Churchill Street. For more information, contact 028 90 742 255.