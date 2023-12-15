RVH health advice to patients during construction work

THE Royal Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast has issued a warning to patients about possible infection due to construction works at the site.

Information leaflets for inpatients advise that Aspergillus, a tiny fungus that commonly occurs in soil, water and rotting vegetation, can also be found in old buildings and ventilation shafts, and that spores can be released when disturbed.

The information leaflet states that for the most part, Aspergillus spores cause no threat to health but patients with lower immunity could be at a higher risk of developing infection in the lungs or other parts of the body if they inhale it. Adults and children with healthy or normal immune systems are not at increased risk of infection during the construction work.

The Belfast Trust says safety measures in place at the Royal Victoria Hospital include controlling the levels of dust at the construction site, closing or taping windows to prevent dust entering wards or departments and increased cleaning in affected areas.

"While building work is being undertaken, every effort will be made to prevent the spread of Aspergillus," the Trust says. "If you are an inpatient, it may be necessary that the windows in your ward or department will need to be kept closed and sealed throughout the duration of the construction works to prevent dust getting into the building from the outside.

"If you are a patient who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer or any other illness which may alter the immune system, you should not remain outside for longer than is necessary. Please arrange to be dropped off at the nearest entrance.

"Patients who have been advised they are immunocompromised, or otherwise at risk, are discouraged from walking across the site and are encouraged to wear a surgical mask (if tolerated) when outside the hospital building when construction work is in progress.

"Those with any queries are advised to contact the Belfast Trust switch board on 028 9024 0503 between 9am-5pm, who will then transfer the call to the Patient Liaison Service."