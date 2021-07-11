NORTH BELFAST: Autism-friendly park sessions get go-ahead

A PILOT of autism friendly sessions will take place at Hazelbank Play Park in Newtownabbey throughout the month of July.

The aim of the pilot by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is to create a quieter play experience and offer additional sensory play and activities within the park.

In what has been a very challenging year due to the pandemic, it is especially important for children with autism to have suitable outdoor activities during the summer holidays.

These sessions are planned for July and if successful, will be delivered across further suitable parks in the borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said: “In 2019 we were awarded the Autism Impact Award from Autism NI in recognition of going above and beyond to create accessible and autism-friendly environments.

"This new scheme is an example of how we strive to make sure that all our residents can enjoy our facilities”.