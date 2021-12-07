Swans in distressed state as Avian Influenza escalates in North Belfast's Waterworks

THE response to an outbreak of Avian Influenza in the Waterworks in North Belfast has been described as a "shambles" by a local councillor.

Two weeks on from the first case of the disease, onlookers described horrific scenes witnessed at the weekend as swans were left to suffer and die.

One park user described the response as "appalling" after trying to contact both the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA) and Belfast City Council about the issue.

On Tuesday, the DEARA said only six birds in the North have been affected by the flu, despite reports that the figures are much higher.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey convened a meeting with both agencies on Monday afternoon, but a representative from DEARA failed to turn up.

Slamming statutory agencies response to the outbreak, Councillor Maskey said: "It is absolutely unacceptable how agencies, especially the Department for Agriculture have failed to respond to this outbreak of bird flu which has badly hit the swan flock in the Waterworks Park.

“The situation and how it has been managed by statutory agencies has been an absolute shambles.

“Park staff were alerted by ourselves and park users to the swans in distress and dying and were told it was being dealt with by Council and the Agriculture Department, yet it took nearly a week to remove dead swans from the ponds and no obvious attempt seems to have been made to address the outbreak.

“Sinn Féin representatives contacted both agencies as far back as November 29 and since then swans have continued to die.

“The Waterworks swans are one of North Belfast’s most iconic sights and it has been awful for the many children that use the park daily to see dead swans and some circling in distress as they died.

“There is a strong local feeling that the Waterworks park is managed very badly and that this situation wouldn’t have been dealt with so badly in other parks in the city.

“I convened an on-site meeting with colleagues and invited Belfast City Council officials and officials from the Department for Agriculture to address North Belfast residents' concerns.

“Unfortunately the Department for Agriculture did not attend and we will be raising this with the Minister.

“I would strongly advise park users to follow the advice not to approach sick or dead birds and to contact ourselves or City Council with any further concerns and please don’t feed the wild birds at this time.

“Also please consider avoiding the park if you wish to avoid scenes of birds in extreme distress - especially if you have children with you.

“Clearly this situation needs contained and questions remain as to if more swans could have been saved if agencies had have responded when originally approached by park users and Sinn Fein.

“I am absolutely committed to ensuring that the Waterworks Park and its many many daily users receive equal treatment and we will be following up all outstanding issues with officials urgently and on an ongoing basis.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker says local people are calling for the park to be closed.

"There are reports of fifteen birds dying per day at the Waterworks in North Belfast and calls from local people for the park to be closed," he said.

"Avian Influenza was found in two wild birds at the Waterworks in November and more birds are dying. Disease zones were put in place but the problem is getting worse.

"DAERA officials have confirmed that this virus has been detected and we now need Belfast City Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to provide a response to stop this disease from spreading."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the ongoing situation with the bird population in Waterworks Park.

"We're continuing to work alongside the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Public Health Agency in response to this issue.

"We would appeal to park users to follow public health guidance to avoid contact with wild birds and not pick up any sick or dead birds.”

A DAERA spokesman said: “DAERA is aware that there have been reports of dead and sick wild birds in the Belfast area. To date in this current outbreak, Avian Influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in six wild birds in Northern Ireland (NI). These birds were retrieved from Belfast Waterworks, the Harbour Estate in Belfast and at Monlough Lake near Carryduff.

“DAERA collects dead birds on occasion, for Avian Influenza surveillance purposes to help us understand how the disease is distributed geographically. Where surveillance is not required, the routine collection of dead birds rests with the landowner depending on the location. DAERA contacted the landowner yesterday to clarify its role.

“Unfortunately, native wild birds that come into contact with infected migratory birds, are at a high risk of catching the disease. The Public Health Agency has issued advice that the public should not touch dead or sick birds.

"You can report dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, to the DAERA helpline Tel: 0300 200 7840 during office hours. Outside office hours, please follow the instructions provided on the Helpline message.

“Sick birds are the responsibility of the landowner and members of the public should contact whoever owns the land the birds are found on.

“The Public Health Agency has advised that human infections with avian influenza are rare as it is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

“The current guidelines from the PHA are as follows:

• do not pick up or touch sick, dying or dead poultry or wild birds, and keep pets away from them;

• avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces;

• avoid untreated bird feathers (such as those found in the environment) and other bird waste;

• maintain good personal hygiene with regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand rubs.”