Irish language to play pivotal role in Belfast Stories project

IRISH language organisation An Droichead have consulted with Belfast City Council to ensure that the voices of the Irish language community will be heard as part of the new Belfast Stories initiative.

The multi-million-pound tourism attraction ‘Belfast Stories’ is due to open in 2028. Parts of the new visitor attraction will be in the former Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue.

A public consultation launched in August, inviting the people of Belfast to have their say on the new visitor destination which is set to transform the centre and boost tourism.

Belfast City Council’s Irish language Officer, Colm McGuigan has arranged for an Irish language event to be held on the 7th of November supported by Conradh na Gaeilge and local Irish language groups.

Chief Executive of An Droichead, Pól Deeds, said: “Belfast Stories, Scéalta Feirsteacha, is going to be a hugely significant and long-term project that will aim to showcase Belfast’s unique history and personality for visitors from near and far. It is crucially important that the Irish language and the voice of the Irish speaking community is heard among those stories, having played such an important role in the life of the city over the last number of centuries.

“We commend Belfast City Council who, through the strong representation of their Irish Language Officer and the very open approach taken by their Place and Economy Department, were enthusiastic about including the Irish language community with this special consultation.

"We would encourage groups and individuals to engage with this process while there is an opportunity to do so.”