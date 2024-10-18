Award-winning children’s author visits West Belfast school to discuss book on refugee children

AN award-winning children’s author who wrote a book about a Syrian refugee boy moving to a new school in the UK has met primary school pupils in West Belfast to talk about her writing.

40 pupils from across the north took part in a two-hour interactive workshop at Holy Child Primary School with author Onjali Q Rauf, organised by international development organisation Concern Worldwide.

As part of the event, students had the opportunity to ask Onjali questions about her books, her characters and discovered some new writing tips.

Onjali’s book, The Boy at the Back of the Class, tells the story of Ahmet, a nine-year-old Syrian boy who moves to a new school after fleeing his war-torn homeland. Over 100,000 copies have been sold and the book has won several awards.

"The Boy at the Back of the Class has been out since 2018 but this is the first time I have spoke in Belfast about it," explained Onjali.

"It is about a refugee boy who walks into a classroom and is greeted by the most phenomenal heart that anybody could ever hope to meet if they were fleeing war and having lost their family.

"Refugees is such a topical issue, especially this year. The only way to get past negative reactions is to understand what these boys, girls, men and women are actually fleeing. It is really important to defeat that hate as a result of ignorance.

"Our children are the future. They will grow up to be teachers and politicians and if I can educate them early through my book, then I will be very happy."

Amelia Deehan, Concern Worldwide’s Schools Officer, said: “In Northern Ireland, we have a growing number of young people arriving on our shores without their parents to take care of them.

“They have a lived experience that is beyond anything we can imagine. In their home country, they could have faced conflict, violence and fear. But they have the same needs regardless of where they were born.

‘For all of us, being a global citizen means embracing diversity, understanding different cultures, and taking responsibility for the planet we all share.

“Young people in Northern Ireland have the power to shape the future by standing up for important issues—whether it’s climate change or equality. Their voice and actions matter and can inspire change across the world.”

Onjali's latest book, The Girl at the Front of the Class, gives younger children suggestions on how to help refugees in their school feel welcome.