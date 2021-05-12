MLA Bailey welcomes progress on Climate Change Bill

GREEN Party Leader Clare Bailey has welcomed the support of the majority of MLAs after her Climate Change Bill passed the Second Stage reading.



Speaking after the debate, the South Belfast MLA said: “I’m delighted that MLAs from right across the political spectrum voted in favour of the Climate Bill for Northern Ireland.



“Their support comes as recognition that urgent action is needed to deal with climate breakdown and species decline and an acknowledgement that we must pass climate specific legislation during this Assembly mandate.

A Private Members' Bill from @ClareBaileyGPNI on #ClimateChange goes to its Second Stage. MLAs will debate the bill and then vote. If passed it will move to the Committee Stage.



You can find out more about the bill and its aims on the Assembly website - https://t.co/WH89nCuiay — Northern Ireland Assembly (@niassembly) May 10, 2021

“MLAs have also backed a central feature of the Climate Change Bill in that the transition to a low carbon society and economy must be a fair and sustainable one with no-one left behind."



The Bill will now proceed to the Committee Stage when stakeholders and organisations will have a chance to make contributions to the legislation.



“I’d like to thank the co-sponsors of the Bill and the Climate Coalition for Northern Ireland for working in partnership to get us to this point in the legislative process," added the South Belfast MLA.



"Mitigating climate breakdown will require us to do things differently right across society.

"This week, political parties and independent MLAs have shown the way in progressing a ground-breaking Bill which has been shaped by the knowledge, expertise and commitment of civic society."

The Bill passed the Second Stage with 58 votes to 29. The DUP alongside Jim Allister and the UUP's Roy Beggs and Rosemary Barton voted against.