Ballymurphy families to brief Irish America on inquest findings

SUPPORT: A delegation of Irish Americans met with the Ballymurphy Massacre Families at the Belfast Courts in 2019. Judge James McKay and Martin Galvin with Patsy Mullan

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in America will host the Ballymurphy Massacre families for a special webinar briefing on the inquest verdict in their fifty year fight for justice this Saturday.

Campaign leader John Teggart will be joined by Briege Voyle and Carmel Quinn, as well as solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh.

The webinar will begin at 4pm with with Hibernians, Irish leaders and members of other Irish organizations across the United States joining live.

AOH President Danny O'Connell said the families had been vindicated.

"After 18,171 days, almost half a century, today's verdict by Mrs Justice Keegan not only confirmed that the ten victims of Britain's Ballymurphy Massacre were totally innocent but indicts the British who branded them guilty," he said. "The verdict clearly demonstrates Britain's real reason for announcing plans for a soldiers' amnesty or cut-off of historical investigations because the crown wants to bury the truth along with its victims."

Speaking ahead of the event AOH Freedom for All Ireland Chair, Martin Galvin, said: “The Ballymurphy Massacre inquest verdicts, were always going to be a fundamental test of Britain's ability to give legacy justice. If victims could not get justice where 11 people, including a Catholic priest and mother of eight children were killed by British troops, how could we expect justice in any killings or collusion murders where British forces were involved?

US BACKING FOR TRUTH SEARCH: Victims' families will brief Irish America.

“However if reports about a British trooper amnesty for killings like those at Ballymurphy prove true, Britain will have already failed that test. Any amnesty or legacy proposals drawn up to shield British crown forces from British crown courts for carrying out or colluding in murders on behalf of the crown, will be a tacit admission of guilt.

"The inquest verdicts in the Ballymurphy Massacre are expected to provide clear examples of why the British government must now formally declare what had been its undeclared immunity policy for its troopers and constabulary.”



To tune in to Saturday’s webinar, click here.