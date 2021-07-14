Ballymurphy Massacre families blast British amnesty move

The Ballymurphy Massacre Families celebrate the inquest declaration of their loved ones' innocence in May

The Ballymurphy Massacre families say victims are being "traumatised" over British government plans to introduce an amnesty for conflict killings.

They were speaking after British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis hinted at new proposals to deal with legacy issues.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney Tweeted his opposition to the British approach.

This is not a fait accompli. This is UKG outlining its position. Irish Govt has very different view (Stormont House), as do NI political parties & victims groups. SOSNI & I have committed to an inclusive dialog to try to agree consensus & that’s underway. https://t.co/MCQt5mbKgI — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 14, 2021

The British proposals – which are thought to include a statute of limitations on 'Troubles' killings prior to 1998 – have faced widespread opposition from victims, human rights organisations, and a majority of political parties.

Time for Truth campaigners, including the Ballymurphy Massacre families, held a series of protests in recent weeks to call on the British government to fulfil its legacy commitments and to oppose political interference in legal due process.

In May, an inquest found that ten people shot dead as the British Army’s notorious Parachute Regiment besieged the Ballymurphy estate in August 1971 were "entirely innocent".

On Saturday, the Ballymurphy Massacre families will mark the 50th anniversary of the killings by holding their annual March of Truth, which will depart Springfield Park at 12.30pm.

In a statement released ahead of the march, the Ballymurphy Families stated: "The UK and Irish governments recently announced 'intensive engagement' negotiations to take place on legacy matters. It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would ban all prosecutions for Troubles related offences.

"We see this as the British Government’s cynical attempt to bring in an amnesty and a plan to bury its war crimes."

The families vow to oppose the plan vigorously. "The Ballymurphy Massacre inquest findings in May this year are the perfect example of why there should not be a statute of limitations," the statement adds.

"Justice Keegan confirmed what the Ballymurphy Massacre families always stated, that all those who lost their lives in the Ballymurphy Massacre were 'entirely innocent of any wrongdoing' and 'posed no threat.' This is a war crime and those responsible must be held to account.

"We demand to be listened to, we are against this proposal for an amnesty and we are supported in this by victims groups, the Irish Government and all political parties in the whole of Ireland.

"We want the British Government to stand by its own word and honour the internationally recognised agreements they have already signed up to.

"We urge the Irish Government to call out this outrageous proposal as a non-starter and an assault on our human rights."