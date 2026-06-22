A BALLYMURPHY woman has marked the end of an era after volunteering with Special Olympics Ireland for 24 years.

Kate Pollock (82) began volunteering in 2002 with her work bringing her to games across the world including Shanghai in 2007 and her last games in Berlin in 2023.

Her first Special Olympics Games was in Dublin in 2003.

After 24 years, Kate has decided to step down from her voluntary work with the largest sports organisation for adults and children with intellectual disabilities in the North.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Kate said: "I worked in the RVH Children’s Hospital and when I left I wanted to give something back to the community.

"I saw an advertisement in the paper looking volunteers for Special Olympics Ireland, the Ulster region and I got it.

"I helped at local events at the likes of Mary Peters' Track and Antrim Forum.

"I also travelled to Special Olympic Games all over the world, including Berlin and Shanghai which I will never forget.

"We also helped do a lot of fundraising. I remember one day writing to politicians at Stormont. I remember receiving a letter from Gerry Adams, who helped secure £2 million for Special Olympics. I couldn't believe it."

Kate has also volunteered with the NSPCC and is also part of a group at St Mary's Church in Castle Lane and is encouraging people to think about volunteering with Special Olympics Ulster.

"I decided to retire a few weeks ago. I always think of my family because I could not have done it without them," she added.

"My volunteering has been very rewarding. I managed to balance it between my busy family life. I have five children and then grandchildren.

"I was helping autistic and Down Syndrome people and I absolutely loved them like I loved my own children. The work of Special Olympics is very important. I will miss it very much.

"I would encourage everyone to consider volunteering with Special Olympics. You can learn a lot from people with intellectual disabilities and prove they can work with children with disabilities.

"It is very easy to get involved. Call Special Olympics or call into their office on University Street."

For more information, visit their website here.