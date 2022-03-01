Device detonated at Ballysillan ATM

AFTERMATH: The ATM at a shop on the Ballysillan Road

A DEVICE was detonated close to an ATM machine in North Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported to police at around 1am after a loud bang in the Ballysillan Road area.

Officers attended and discovered a detonated suspect device close to the ATM, which has received extensive damage due to the explosion.

The device was made safe and removed for further examination.

One man was seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the explosion, and he is described as approximately 5"10 in height, of medium build and dressed in dark clothing.

The Ballysillan Road, which had been closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road during the incident has now re-opened.

UUP representative for North Belfast, Julie-Anne Corr-Johnstone said the attack at the ATM at Brian's Convenience Store was "to target the community".

"Brian has had shops along the road for decades now, he's embedded in this community often putting his hand in his pocket for community and charitable events – even giving the road its only 24/7 365 hole in the wall.

"Targeting this asset is to target the community."

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: "Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect or who has information in relation to this incident to contact them.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ballysillan area, prior to and after this incident. Detectives in Belfast can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 58 01/03/22."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.