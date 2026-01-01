OVER £8,000 has been raised in a huge fundraising drive supported by host of big name acts from across the music scene in the north of Ireland.

The Adventures topped the bill in the fundraising concert to help raise much-needed funds for a range of charities operating in Gaza.

The Gaza Aid: Concert for Humanity evening saw over four hundred music fans pack into the newly refurbished Devenish Grand Ballroom and helped raise over £8,000 on the night.

Paul Woods of the Belfast Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), who helped organise the event, explained how the evening came about.

“The branch have been organising marches and demonstrations, as well as various fund-raising events to highlight the genocide that we’re witnessing, but also to try to provide some desperately needed finances to charities working on the ground within Gaza. When the idea of a fund-raising concert was raised we first approached Pat and Eileen Gribben of The Adventures to ask if they would be interested in getting involved.

“Not only did they agree, they also took on the responsibility of recruiting the musicians and performers who appeared. A huge thanks goes to them for their input and hard work in putting together a brilliant line-up of local talent that made for a great evening.”

Compèred by local DJ and Glam Slam front man Johnny Hero, the evening began with Newry duo Blood Brothers, followed by Vincent McAuley. Joby Fox sent a message of support and solidarity that was read by his son Joseph, and local boxing hero Tyrone McKenna spoke about his experiences in Palestine. Cubb McCullough and Robert McKee got the music underway again before Mairead Rooney, as Shania Twain, added a country vibe to the evening. Bréag, accompanied by Acoustic Dan, followed ss Gaeilge, before Brassneck Theatre Company delivered a very powerful performance based on actual dialogue and messages coming out of Gaza as the genocide unfolded. The Adventures kicked-off the music once again before Elvis entered the building in the form of Jim Brown. Johnny Hero and Glam Slam then donned their wigs and flares to round off a superb night of top class entertainment.

James Quigley of the Belfast Branch of IPSC commented: “It is important to acknowledge, and to say a huge thanks, to all the musicians and performers who gave of their time and made for a brilliant night.

“Each performed free of charge and helped raise much-needed funds to help alleviate some of the suffering faced by those impacted by Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Like many of the rest of us, these artists have sought a way to protest against the appalling assaults on Gaza – as well as to provide some practical support. The creative community in the north has never been afraid to make its voice heard and this group of artists is carrying on that tradition.”

Local music journalist and founder of the Oh Yeah Centre, Stuart Bailie, who also helped organise the evening, said there had been “a great swell of support from the music community for this, and other fund-raising events”.

BLOOD BROTHERS LIVE: The evening in the Devenish raised over £8,000 for Gaza projects

“All the artists deserve our appreciation and the musicians and performers have been so generous, as always. They're keen to use whatever platform they can, to turn the widespread support for Palestine into positive action. This concert was an act of solidarity and not just of charity.”

The money raised on the evening will be divided between a number of charities operating on the ground in Gaza, including Medical Aid for Palestinians, Uisce for Gaza, The Palestinian Red Crescent Society as well as Rantisi Hospital where there is an ongoing project to rebuild a solar well.

“Funds were also used to help buy specialist feeding bottles for babies born in Gaza with cleft lip or palate,” explained Paul. “These children are often unable to successfully breastfeed directly, so mothers will be supported to express their breast milk and feed it to their baby via the specialist feeding bottle. Indeed, this is just one example of how the funds raised on the evening are making a difference to some people’s lives within Gaza.

“A huge thanks therefore goes to all the musicians and performers who provided the entertainment, to the Devenish for hosting and ensuring the smooth running of the event and also to each and every one of the very generous people who attended or donated and whose efforts will go some way to help alleviate the suffering and trauma being inflicted on the people of Gaza.”