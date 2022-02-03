Barberguyz is a cut above the rest

A NEW Springfield Road-based barbershop has been taking the local area by storm, one fade at a time.



Since opening, the shop has quickly become a favourite with both locals and visitors alike. Even local comedian Paddy McDonnell has nipped in for a pampering.



Described as a “luxury barbershop experience”, Barberguyz opened in early December and is the brainchild of Niall McCarthy, who also owns another barbers in Newtownards.



Discussing the new shop, Niall said: “We have two senior barbers and two apprentice barbers at the minute.





“What we are offering here is a unique, luxury barbershop. You come in and you are greeted by a massive, beautiful space. Our seats were imported from Italy and we are equipped with top of the range equipment.



“The investment in this shop has been unbelievable. We are able to offer all of our clients their tea, their coffee or a beer and despite all those extras, we are able to keep it at an affordable price.”



Appointments at the barbershop are available through Booksy and walk-ins are also welcome with Niall saying that no one will be waiting more than half an hour to get their haircut.



To find out more, visit the Barberguyz Facebook page.

