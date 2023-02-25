BBC documentary follows West Belfast boxer Seán McComb's rise

BBC Gaeilge will air a brand-new documentary which follows the rise of Belfast boxing sensation Seán McComb.

The exclusive documentary will be aired on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland next Sunday at 10pm. It follows Seán on his pursuit of a professional boxing title.

CIOTÓG – Southpaw in Irish – it depicts Seán’s three year rise as he experiences all the highs and lows attributed to professional boxing alongside some momentous changes in his personal life.

It is produced by DoubleBand Films with funding from Northern Ireland Screen's Irish Language Broadcast Initiative for BBC Gaeilge and TG4.

The hour-long documentary goes behind-the-scenes to Seán's demanding training regimen and documents the action leading up to, during, and following his fights. It also follows him as he trains in Glasgow with fellow Irish boxers Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullough and Paddy Barnes.

The documentary accompanies Seán as he walks from his home in West Belfast to the nearby Falls Park for a major boxing bout as part of Féile an Phobail.

The documentary also focuses in on Seán’s life during the Covid pandemic and the affect it has on his life, forcing his professional boxing career to be put on hold as he and his fiancée Dearbhlá welcomed home their first son.

Dearbhlá, as well as his family, friends, and fellow boxers are all featured in the programme, and they all provide insight into the man behind the gloves as he advances from an amateur local boxing hero to a professional title contender.

CIOTÓG will be available from 10pm on Sunday February 26th, available on both the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland.