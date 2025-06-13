Gaelic Games: Plenty of hurling action on offer this weekend

ANTRIM hurling continues after its mid-week return with some major clashes on offer this weekend.

Wednesday evening saw a top of the table clash in Division 1A as St John’s and Loughiel drew after a fantastic exhibition of hurling at Corrigan Park.

This weekend will have some further jeopardy on the line as Rossa hope to close the gap on the league leading Johnnies when they welcome fourth placed Dunloy to the Shaws Road at noon on Sunday.

The away side will be hoping to leapfrog their opponents into second with a victory, but Rossa have the chance to push into number one spot before a sliotar is pucked elsewhere.

The league leaders themselves face a tough away trip to the seaside as they make the trek to face the in-form Ballycastle. The north coast side will be hoping to hand only a second loss for St John’s this season and rectify the reverse fixture, which saw the Whiterock men win by narrow margins to claim the spoils back in April.

In North Belfast, St Enda’s will be hoping to tighten their grip on Division One safety as they welcome Portaferry to Páirc Éanna after the Glengormley side suffered a defeat at home against fellow 1B side Cushendall on Wednesday past.

Some interesting hurling action this weekend for Antrim clubs across the divisions. — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) June 13, 2025

In Division Two, St Gall's travel to Cherryvale to face Bredagh on Sunday afternoon. The Milltown men will strive to make it back-to-back wins after a 10-point victory against Loughiel II during the week.

Bredagh, on the other hand, suffered a road defeat to Tír na nÓg, the clash will certainly be an interesting one as St Gall's look to potentially climb into second place but victory for the South Belfast side could steer them clear of any relegation fears.

St Paul’s make the journey to Loughiel Shamrocks II on Sunday with both sides sitting 10th and 11th respectively. A victory for either side could prove pivotal in the race for survival.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Sarsfield’s are in desperate need of a home victory as they host Creggan at the Bear Pit where anything but a victory could see the Stewartstown Road side all but confirm their relegation as the fixture list grows thinner with the green and black ranked dead last in the league.

Division Three sees important ties at the top of the table for Gort na Móna who welcome Dunloy II to the foot of the Black Mountain. A result for the maroon and yellow side could see them close the gap on the top two, as they make a late push for promotion back to the second division.

And finally in the bottom tier of Antrim hurling, Belfast Saints host Lathrana Óg whilst table topping St Bride’s will hope to extend their lead at the top of the league when as they face Ballymena on Sunday afternoon.

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING DIVISION 1A

Rossa v Dunloy – 12pm – Rossa Park

Ballycastle v St John’s – 2pm - Páirc Mac Uílín

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING DIVISION 1B

St Enda’s v Portaferry – 12:30pm – Páirc Eanna

Ballycran v Cushendall – 2pm – Ballycran

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING DIVISION 2

Glenariff Oisin v Shane O’Neill – 12pm - Glenariff Oisin Park

Cushendun v Cloughmills – 2pm - Cushendun

Clooney Gaels v Carryduff – 2pm - Ahogill

Bredagh vs St Galls – 2pm – Cherryvale

Loughiel Shamrocks II v St Paul’s – 2pm – Loughiel Shamrocks

Sarsfield’s v Creggan Kickhams – 2pm – Bearpit

Carey Faughs v Tír na nÓg – 2pm – St Patrick’s Park



ANTRIM CLUB HURLING DIVISION 3

Ballycastle II v Glen Rovers – 2pm – Páirc Mac UÍlín

Gort na Móna v Dunloy II – 2pm – Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh

St Enda’s II v Rasharkin – 2:30pm – Páirc Eanna

Con Magees v Cushendall II – Páirc an Athar Mhic Fhinn

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING DIVISION 4

Belfast Saints HC v Latharna Óg – 1pm – St Teresa’s

St Bride’s v All Saints Ballymena – 2pm – Musgrave Park

Loch Mor Gaels v Rossa II – 2pm - TBC