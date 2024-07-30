Bed push set for West and North Belfast in aid of Community Rescue Service

A CHARITY bed-push will take place on August 3 across North and West Belfast to raise funs for The Community Rescue Service (CRS).

The charity is operated by volunteers and provides a search and rescue response to high-risk missing persons.

The organisation is totally dependent on voluntary donations to keep it operating.

The bed-push will start at Ardoyne shops at 11am, making its way down Shankill Road, onto Falls Road and eventually to the City Hall for 3pm.

"The route has been designed to incorporate all communities," said Máire Jamison from CRS. "We're delighted that some MLAs and community reps will join us on the day for part of the walk."

The bed-push volunteers will collect donations as they journey across the city.

"If you see us on the road, please come and say hello," added Máire. "You will see the CRS vehicles and flashing lights, and we will also have a special visit from Elmo who joins us for our fundraising events ."