£600,000 in New Lodge window scheme will keep houses warmer

UPGRADE: Housing Executive Patch Manager John Rafferty inspects the new windows installed as part of a £600,000 investment in the New Lodge

ALMOST 200 homes in North Belfast have benefitted from brand new, double glazed windows after a major Housing Executive improvement scheme.

Working with contractor Bann Ltd, the Housing Executive invested over £600,000 to install new PVC double glazing, helping tenants keep their houses warmer and reduce energy bills.

Joe Hayes, who lives in the New Lodge had his windows replaced as part of the scheme.

“Since having the windows replaced I’ve really noticed how much warmer my home feels," he said.

“My new windows look great and I’m really pleased with the upgrade to my home.”

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for North Belfast, added: “Planned improvement works like these are part of our continued commitment to improving our housing stock.

“We’re really pleased to hear such positive feedback from our tenants following the completion of this window replacement scheme.

“A huge thanks to our contractor Bann Ltd for their diligence during the course of these works.”