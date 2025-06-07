90 year-old Irene praised for volunteering at Hannahstown club

A HANNAHSTOWN woman who recently celebrated her 90th birthday has been recognised for her volunteering efforts.

Irene Phillips celebrated her birthday with many of her eight children, 29 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren at the end of May.

Staff and children attending the Barnardo’s Saturday Club in Hannahstown also held a celebration event this week for Irene, who has volunteered there since she was in her late seventies and has been described as “an inspiration”. Barnardo’s NI Volunteers’ Week is marked this week from 2-8 June.

The club, which runs twice a month, provides play opportunities for children between the ages of five and 12 who have special educational needs, disabilities or medical conditions. Children can bring a sibling or friend to encourage an inclusive experience for everyone.

They enjoy activities including art and baking, and indoor and outdoor games, and are given lots of opportunities to experience activities that might not be offered elsewhere.

Irene started to volunteer with several local charities after her husband sadly died over 40 years ago and her children left home. That later led to her work with Barnardo’s.

“I love spending time with the children and I don’t think of it as volunteering as I’m so happy to be involved," explained Irene. "I love to do art and play games with them and see the joy they get from it. I’d really encourage others to get involved in volunteering in a cause that matters to them.

“You are never too old and it helps to keep you out and about and connected to others in the community which is so important.”

Michelle Gibson, a leader at the club, said: “At our Barnardo’s club we are so lucky to have Irene as a volunteer.

“This Volunteers’ Week, as well as congratulating her on her 90th birthday, we want to thank her for her commitment in dedicating her time to help others. The club would not be the same without her.

“When I first met her when she was nearly 80, I was amazed by her energy. It didn’t take long to realise how kind, caring and helpful she is.

“Irene has always had a great relationship with the children at our club and has supported so many of them over the years. She shows generosity and compassion to them. She brings a lot of life experience and puts the children at ease.

"She is always happy to help, whether it’s playing games with the children, tidying up, putting toys away and making snacks.”