BEECHILL Clinic is setting a new benchmark for private healthcare in South Belfast. Purposefully designed as a calm, welcoming, and discreet medical space, the clinic offers a more personal and accessible way for you to take control of your health. With experienced doctors, fast access to testing, and longer appointment times, you receive the time, attention, and clarity you deserve.

At the heart of our service is our Private GP offering. You don’t need private health insurance or a referral – all you need to do is book an appointment at a time that suits you. You can be seen quickly and spend meaningful, unhurried time with a doctor who listens carefully and takes your concerns seriously. Whether you’re dealing with a new symptom, managing an ongoing issue, arranging a routine health check, or simply wanting clarity about your wellbeing, you’ll receive thorough and thoughtful medical care. Our GP service also includes joint injections, health assessments, preventative check-ups, and personalised plans to support your long-term health.

ADVICE: Consultant Rheumatologist and Medical Director, Dr Kerry Aston

If your symptoms are more complex, persistent, or unexplained, we also offer consultant-led care. This service is led by Consultant Rheumatologist and Medical Director, Dr Kerry Aston, who brings over 15 years of NHS experience alongside specialist training in functional medicine, sports and exercise medicine, nutrition, and women’s health. Her approach combines clinical expertise with a detailed, whole-person view of health, helping you make sense of symptoms that don’t always fit neatly into one diagnosis.

Dr Aston supports patients with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, chronic pain and fatigue, hormone-related concerns, perimenopause and menopause symptoms, and multisystem issues that require deeper investigation. Many patients choose to see her when they feel their symptoms haven’t been fully explained, when progress has stalled, or when they want a more comprehensive and joined-up approach to their long-term health.

At our core, we believe that healthcare should be individual, accessible, and built around you. Every appointment is designed to offer clarity, compassion, and confidence — whether you’re looking for fast GP support, specialist consultant input, or a full health assessment.

You can expect the reassurance of thorough, evidence-based medical care delivered by doctors who truly take the time to understand your health.

Situated near Forestside with dedicated on-site parking, the clinic offers a calm and convenient setting, making your healthcare experience smooth from the moment you arrive.

With modern facilities, an expanding team of experienced clinicians, and rapid on-site diagnostics, we offer a smooth, efficient pathway from consultation to results and treatment. We are committed to raising the standard of private healthcare in Belfast and giving you the reassurance of timely, expert medical support.

Beechill Clinic is now welcoming new patients for both GP and specialist appointments, and we look forward to supporting you with the personalised care you deserve.

Book online now at beechillclinic.com or call 02894 438655.