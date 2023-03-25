The Beechlawn Hotel: Looking stylish and sensational after £3 million refurbishment

SITUATED in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast, The Beechlawn Hotel has recently completed a £3 million extensive refurbishment program and the outcome is a stylish and contemporary hotel.



With 42 spacious bedrooms, a bar and restaurant and several function rooms, it is your one-stop shop for all things hospitality.



The team at the Beechlawn Hotel have worked hard to establish their strong reputation for superb hotel facilities coupled with the finest cuisine. This, combined with their trade mark of warm and friendly hospitality makes a day to remember at the Beechlawn Hotel.



The Beechlawn Hotel is now starting to reap the rewards, scooping multiple awards recently, including City Budget Hotel of the Year in the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2022, City Hotel of the Year Runner Up, Wedding Venue of the Year Regional Winner 2023, Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year Runner Up and Northern Ireland Prestige Awards 2022/23 Hotel of the Year winner.



Following the Covid hiatus, the Beechlawn Hotel has come back fighting and is now holding a massive recruitment drive to help cope with the demand.

Tim Bradley, General Manager, explained: “Our recruitment drive is for all levels of staff which include, duty manger, front of house, bar, food and beverages, housekeepers, night porters, janitors and kitchen porters, all preferable with experience.



“The hotel has grown so much in the last six years under the new ownership



“Our main events are weddings to include civil ceremonies. However we cater for all other events such as corporate meetings /training events, family gatherings, christenings, birthday parties and baby showers.



"We have recently hosted a number of very successful gala events – at the Beechlawn Hotel we aim to cater for any individual event.



“We employ around 70 staff at the moment and are looking to recruit further.



“I would encourage people to apply and come and join this award-winning local hotel.”