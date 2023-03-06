Alleyways in Beechmount are an 'eyesore'

CLEAN-UP: People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins at the alleyway between Beechmount Grove and Mica Drive

A West Belfast councillor has called for an overhaul of 'eyesore alleyways' in the Falls.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins urged statutory agencies to clean and properly maintain alleyways following a series of complaints from residents in the Beechmount area.

“Too many alleyways are a mess and residents are fed-up,” said Cllr Collins.

“These entries are strewn with litter, covered in graffiti, and have become a complete and utter eyesore.

"Unfortunately, this has become the norm in working class areas. It is unacceptable.

“Workers tasked with maintaining the alleyways are overworked, underpaid, and stretched to their limit due to staff shortages.

“I have contacted both Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure to ensure remedial works are carried out.

"However, we need urgent investment in staff and services so that these alleyways are properly maintained.”