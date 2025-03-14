Stacked Glen Road named 'Best Café/Deli Takeaway'

STACKED Gourmet Sandwich Bar on the Glen Road is celebrating after scooping a prestigious award.

The popular café first opened on the Glen Road in April 2022 and has since opened a second spot on the Antrim Road.

Winning multiple awards and seeing customers travel from across Belfast and beyond for their food, the Stacked team recently picked up 'Best Café/Deli Takeaway in Northern Ireland' at the NI Takeaway Awards 2025.

Roisin Connolly, Manager of Stacked Glen Road, said: "To even be nominated for Best Café/Deli Bar of the Year is a massive achievement for us. This achievement would not have been possible without your unwavering support, loyalty, and encouragement.

"Every cup of coffee, every meal shared, and every kind word has contributed to making Stacked a place where community and quality come together.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team, whose dedication and passion make all the difference.

"This award is not just ours, it belongs to each of you who have supported us along the way.

"Thank you for being part of our journey, and we look forward to serving you for many more years to come."