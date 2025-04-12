Falls Curfew families to meet relatives of Polish photographer who was killed, 55 years on

THE families of those killed in the Falls Curfew are to come together to meet with relatives of a Polish photographer, 55 years on.

Zbigniew Uglik, a British national of Polish heritage, was among four civilians killed by the British Army as it imposed a 36-hour curfew on the Falls Road between July 3 and 5, 1970. William Burns (54), Patrick Elliman (62) and Charles O’Neill (36) were also murdered by British soldiers.

During the operation, British soldiers ransacked homes and injured a further 78 people. 337 were arrested.

Zbigniew (21) was an amateur photographer and had been taking photographs of the riots after travelling over to Belfast from London. After checking into the Wellington Park Hotel in South Belfast, he made his way to the Falls Road with his camera, unaware that the community was being placed under curfew.

In the chaos Zbigniew was given shelter by a local man, William Gray, in Albert Street. William later reported that Zbigniew had left to get fresh film from his hotel room. While climbing a wall at the rear of the property, Zbigniew was shot dead by the British Army, who later made false claims he was a sniper.

After years of searching, Falls Curfew victims' families finally made contact with Zbigniew's family in London in 2021. In the coming weeks they will travel to London to meet them and lay a wreath at his grave in the first of a number of key events to mark the 55th anniversary.

Robert McClenaghan, from Falls Residents' Association, says the historic meeting comes before the families plan to hold their own people's inquiry into the Falls Curfew later this year.

"This year is the 55th anniversary of the Falls Curfew. We want to bring the families together for the first time in 55 years," he explained. "We are hoping to travel over to London after Easter to meet Zbigniew’s family before visiting his grave and laying a wreath.

Did you or someone you know live in the Falls area in July 1970. Were you a victim of injury, arrest or house destruction? Four innocent men died, dozens injured or arrested. Can you provide a witness statement? Please contact Pádraig Murray solicitor on 028 9023 0222 pic.twitter.com/j9i2msI8LR — The Falls Curfew (@FallsCurfew) April 9, 2025

"On Saturday, July 5, there will be a special service at 5.30am in St Peter’s Cathedral. It is crucially important that after 55 years the families do something. The British strategy has always been deny, delay and die. The families can’t hold on much longer in terms of their fight for justice.

"On June 27, Michael Mansfield, the top human rights lawyer is coming over to Belfast to call for a people’s inquiry into the Falls Curfew. The families are unlikely to get a public inquiry from the British Government.

"The event in St Comgalls will hold hearings into the Falls Curfew. Mr Mansfield will appeal for people to come forward with their evidence."

Anyone with information about the killings or arrests during the Falls Curfew is asked to contact Pádraig Ó Muirigh solicitors on 028 9023 0222.