Exciting plans as St James' Community Farm celebrates ten years

TENTH ANNIVERSARY: St James' Community Farm is looking ahead to the next ten years

ST James' Community Farm have revealed exciting plans for the future during a community open day to celebrate ten years of the award-winning project.

Situated between the Bog Meadows nature reserve and the terraced streets of St James’, a piece of vacant that was previously publicly owned land was identified by local people as a potential community resource and turned into a community farm back in 2015.

Ten years on, the farm has undergone significant development and thanks to volunteers and donations, it has grown into a vital community asset. Aiming to combat loneliness and promote positive mental health, the farm also provides a space for regular events such as bingo, seasonal markets, birthday parties and social gatherings, helping to build a supportive and inclusive community network.

The farm also runs a recycling initiative for aluminium cans to help with its running costs, thanks to huge public support.

Reflecting on the last ten years, Damien Lindsay said: "We decided to hold a community open day to celebrate ten years of the farm. We invited all the groups, volunteers and the wider community who have supported us over the years

"The farm has become a real asset to the local community and beyond. We have welcomed so many people here over the last ten years, from nine-months-old to 90-years-old.

Sinead and Aoife McCrory

"I want to thank everyone who has played a part in the farm over the last year. The farm would be nothing without our volunteers and donations."

Damien also revealed some exciting future plans for the farm.

"We are hoping to get a new water system installed which will collect rain water and store it for use," he said. "We are hoping to secure a bit more land out the back to expand the farm. We also have a new bins shed and are looking to get solar panels on the roof installed.

"The farm is a real green project. We want to continue to do that. There a few other things in the pipeline so watch this space."