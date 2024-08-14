Beechmount anti-racism rally shows 'strength in unity'

An anti-racism rally in Beechmount has been hailed as a demonstration of 'community strength and unity".

Sean Doherty of organisers the Beechmount Residents Collective praised residents and local representatives who turned out for the rally on Monday evening.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy sustained a facial injury after he was attacked by a group of youths at the Middle East Market on the nearby Falls Road.

"This was a great turnout and we can’t thank everyone enough for attending and showing the strength and unity in our community.

He paid special tribute to the Free Palestine Movement Ireland for supporting the rally.

"It was amazing to see the effort of some local councillors, MLAs and other grassroots groups like CATU Belfast, Cairde Palestine, Palestine Aid Ireland and BDS Belfast come along and show their support for our community," added Sean Duffy.