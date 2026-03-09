COMHALTAS Ceoltóirí Éireann have confirmed Belfast will host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann again in 2027, marking the second consecutive year that the city will welcome the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture.

The news was shared in Dublin on Saturday following a meeting of the Ard Chomhairle of Comhaltas and comes as Belfast prepares to host the iconic event for the first time from 2 to 9 August this year. The exciting announcement means Belfast will become the first location in the North to host the event twice, reaffirming the city’s reputation as a premier destination for major cultural festivals and international events.

Organised by Comhaltas in partnership with Belfast City Council and Ards CCÉ, the eight-day showcase of traditional music, song, dance and language is anticipated to entice over 800,000 to the city thanks to its special mix of All-Ireland competitions, concerts, céilís and cultural activities.

As the door opens on a second year for Belfast, organisers have also announced the line-up of artists that will open the 2026 event. Legendary musician, Sharon Shannon and her Big Band will headline the Main Stage outside Belfast City Hall on Sunday 2 August. Renowned for her electrifying performances and genre-blending collaborations, the acclaimed accordion player will launch an energetic week in the city alongside host Comhaltas branch, Ards CCÉ.

Other acts performing on the famous Gig Rig stage for the opening ceremony will be award-winning group Goitse; former All-Ireland winners, Blackwater Ceili Band; and Belfast ensemble McPeake. The line-up will include a range of school choirs, as well as cross-community and multi-cultural performances creating a day of free entertainment and setting the tone for a week of multi-generational shared celebration across the city.

The dual announcement highlights the momentum that is now building behind a landmark two years for Belfast.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty said: “We’re delighted our city will host the Fleadh again in 2027. It’s a tremendous honour for Belfast and underscores its status as the island’s only UNESCO City of Music. It allows us to build on 2026 and further strengthen Belfast’s position as a vibrant, inclusive city that celebrates its rich cultural heritage.

“The two-year staging will deliver substantial tourism and economic impact, supporting local businesses, hospitality providers and cultural organisations. The opportunity to welcome so many artists and visitors to our city is already bringing great excitement and will no doubt add to the atmosphere and energy of the week. We look forward to sharing everything Belfast has to offer and to celebrating together.”

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann praised the partnership with Belfast City Council and their host local branch, Ards CCÉ, noting that the mix of world-class international venues and specialist music hubs, unique street environments and strong community support had made the decision to return to Belfast an easy one.

Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Director-General of Comhaltas, said: “The decision to host the Fleadh in Belfast again in 2027 reflects the scale of our ambition and the strength of our partnership with Belfast City Council. With world class stages in the Waterfront and Ulster Hall, Belfast is set to elevate the amazing performances and atmosphere of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to new heights. It’s clear the warmth of welcome that awaits in Belfast will create a natural home for the event and we look forward to celebrating our 75th milestone year in the city. We appreciate the work that Belfast City Council and Ards CCÉ have put into planning 2026 and for their 2027 bid.”

Niall McClean, Chairperson of Ards CCÉ, said: “It’s a privilege to host the event in Belfast in both 2026 and 2027. Even before the first note has been played at Fleadh 2026, we’ve seen a remarkable surge in interest in Irish traditional music, song and dance with increased enrolment in classes particularly around Belfast. The Fleadh is more than a festival, it’s a catalyst to inspire older generations to pass on their skills and for new generations to carry these timeless traditions forward. We continue to be delighted to be part of this momentous opportunity for both our organisation and for Belfast."

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly welcomed the news.

“As preparations continue to mount for this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, it’s incredible news that it is set to return again in 2027,” said Ms Reilly. “Expected to attract hundreds of thousands from across Ireland and further afield, the Fleadh will be a fantastic celebration of music, culture and language.

“As well as being an enormous social celebration, the festival will also be a significant driver for our economy. I look forward to the next two summers with Belfast being at the centre of celebrating all that is positive about our people, our heritage and our communities."