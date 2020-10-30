Belfast City Blues Festival to return bigger and better than before

The Belfast City Blues Festival is set to rock the city next year – and it's going to be bigger and better than ever before.



That’s the promise of festival director Seamie O’Neill who has been working hard behind the scenes during these uncertain times to create the biggest and best festival for the city and its many friends around the world for 2021.



“Our mission is to bring back that smile once again that we see on people’s faces at our many gigs, to continue the loving friendships that are made through folk meeting at our many shows and events, to reconnect with our musical family, the musicians who make it all happen,” said Seamie.

Our mission is to bring back that smile once again that we see on people’s faces at our many gigs, to continue the loving friendships that are made through folk meeting at our many shows and events, to reconnect with our musical family, the musicians who make it all happen.”



“But also our mission is to say, Belfast we are back! Three days of great music, with great people, in a great city. So help us spread the good news.



“We're asking you to help us along. We created the 2020 online festival with no funding from sponsors or funders and so far we're in the same position for 2021 as Belfast gets back on its feet.



“By making even just a small donation to the festival you can help keep the blues alive.”



Seamie promised the city's blues fans that organisers hadn't forgotten them and asked festival-goers not to forget to register for the festival so that they can be kept up to date with all the latest developments and artist announcements. You can register or make a donation at https://bit.ly/3oH8NY8.



Seamie added: “Thank you all for your ongoing support – we couldn't do this without you.”

Make a date in your diary between Friday 25–Sunday 27 June 2021 for the Belfast City Blues Festival.