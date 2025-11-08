A NEW visitor Centre at Belfast City Cemetery is closed because there is no contractor to operate it.

The visitor centre opened in 2023 after a £2.8million investment funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities.

The centre includes an interpretive exhibition, digital touchscreens, interactive features for children, genealogy research workstations and indoor and outdoor educational space for schools and youth groups.

Belfast City Council says the centre has been closed since August 2 after a first attempt to secure an “operating partner” saw no applicants enter the tender process.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council is currently procuring an operating partner for the running of the City Cemetery Visitor Centre and associated tours.

“When appointed, the operating partner will work with Council to provide a range of heritage and genealogical experiences through the Visitor Centre, the outdoor classroom and other key restored assets for the public to enjoy.”