A NEW community garden and hub has been officially opened in what was once a disused derelict piece of land in the heart of Andersonstown.

The garden will have a range of flowers, plants and vegetables, as well as a poly tunnel, and has been fully designed and landscaped to offer a peaceful, welcoming area for local residents and visitors to enjoy.

The project forms part of Choice Housing’s good relations commitment for the area, with tenants from their Riverdale scheme joining local residents, elected reps and community groups who attended the unveiling, alongside young people from the local schools.

The garden will also serve as a community hub for many local groups, including local charity Foodstock, St Paul’s Boxing Club, Community Restorative Justice, Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, St Agnes' Parish Pensioner Group, Happy Life Together and Coláiste Feirste.

Brian Rankin, Choice Energy and Sustainability Energy Manager, said: “The launch today marks the culmination of several years' work in creating a space at the heart of Riverdale which tenants, local residents and community groups can use to relax and to engage in activities that help support community cohesion.

“We’re excited to be able to deliver this positive community space which forms part of Choices’ new Sustainability and Energy Strategy and our first Biodiversity Action Plan – both launched at this event. Our new strategy outlines a range of actions Choice will take, including how we build new sustainable homes to meet housing need, how we will maintain and manage our existing homes, and how we can provide support and advice to our tenants and local communities.

“Our first Biodiversity Action Plan considers steps we will take to protect, enhance and improve biodiversity across new and existing housing schemes. The community garden at Riverdale is a great example of how we are already delivering on our new strategy and our biodiversity commitments, and of the ongoing engagement to support local communities.”

The garden not only provides a peaceful sanctuary for people and families but for wildlife, with plans to eventually install swift and bat boxes to provide a safe shelter for the animals, supporting the conservation of bats and bees and contributing significantly to urban biodiversity.

To ensure the garden and wider space is maintained, local environmentalist and active bird ringer Aidan Crean, who lives in the area, was nominated to act as conduit for interests and concerns in relation to the space.

Aidan, who is currently a licensed trainer and supervisor with the British Trust for Ornithology, added:" "I moved into Riverdale as a child in 1968 and have seen a lot of changes over the years. The area has witnessed a bit of a face-lift recently, with street trees outside my front door, and homes revamped for residents.

“Now, to top off the new look, Choice Housing has now developed my childhood play area, which had fallen into neglect, into a magical space where pollinators and wildlife, including hedgehogs, birds and bats can live and residents enjoy. So a big thank you to Choice for making this project and helping to deliver a vital asset that locals can enjoy.”